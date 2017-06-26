Athens man charged with murder in teen's fatal shooting at College Avenue apartments

A 21-year-old Athens man is facing a murder charge after a teen was gunned down Sunday morning at an apartment complex on the fringe of downtown, Athens-Clarke County police said. Officers responding to an 11:45 a.m. report of a fight in progress at Riverview Apartments at 1020 College Avenue found 17-year-old Rayquann Deonte Jernigan lying in the parking lot of the complex and not breathing.

