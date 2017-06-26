Athens man charged with murder in teen's fatal shooting at College Avenue apartments
A 21-year-old Athens man is facing a murder charge after a teen was gunned down Sunday morning at an apartment complex on the fringe of downtown, Athens-Clarke County police said. Officers responding to an 11:45 a.m. report of a fight in progress at Riverview Apartments at 1020 College Avenue found 17-year-old Rayquann Deonte Jernigan lying in the parking lot of the complex and not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC