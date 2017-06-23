Athens library gets $100,000 grant to...

Athens library gets $100,000 grant to install solar array

The Athens Clarke County Library has won a $100,000 grant to install a solar array at the library's 2025 Baxter Street building. The grant was one of two $100,000 awards this year by EBSCO Information Services, a large library resources provider for academic, public library, government and school customers.

