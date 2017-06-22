Athens gang members indicted for Face...

Athens gang members indicted for Facebook Live assault

Thursday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Clarke County grand jury recently indicted three Athens street gang members for an alleged brutal attack on a teen broadcast live on social media. The alleged Bloods gang members beat and stomped the 18-year-old victim the night of May 10 at Timber Chase apartments on Sycamore Drive, and they aired the assault as it happened on Facebook Live, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

