Athens cops fish felon from North Oco...

Athens cops fish felon from North Oconee River

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Athens-Clarke County police officers on Monday fished a man from the North Oconee River and decided he was a keeper. Brandon Lee Bowers, who was holding onto a tree branch while yelling for help, was rescued by officers who brought him to shore and then to the jail upon learning the 25-year-old Elberton resident was wanted on a felony stalking charge in his home town, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC