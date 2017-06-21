Athens cops fish felon from North Oconee River
Athens-Clarke County police officers on Monday fished a man from the North Oconee River and decided he was a keeper. Brandon Lee Bowers, who was holding onto a tree branch while yelling for help, was rescued by officers who brought him to shore and then to the jail upon learning the 25-year-old Elberton resident was wanted on a felony stalking charge in his home town, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
