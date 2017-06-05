Athens-Clarke commissioners set to vote on budget Tuesday

Athens-Clarke County commissioners will vote Tuesday on a proposed $235.4 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, an increase of nearly $17 million over the current fiscal year's spending plan. The county budget saw a similar increase between the current and the 2016 fiscal year, when the 2016 budget called for $201.8 million in expenditures compared to this year's $218.5 million budget.

