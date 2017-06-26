Athens artist has Oconee library exhibit; new one coming at Chops & Hops
Betsey Barth Withington stands near her painting "Sky High Sky" on exhibit at the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation. An exhibit of her work is soon coming down at the Oconee County Library, but a new one goes up at Chops & Hops in Watkinsville in July.
