Athens area bridge named for fallen Marine
From left, father Patrick Mercardante, mother Gertrude Mercardante, son Luke Mercardante Jr. and daughter Cailin Mercardante unveil the sign designating the First Sergeant Luke J. Mercardante Memorial Bridge. Mark Mercardante, brother of First Sergeant Luke J. Mercardante, looks on while state Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC