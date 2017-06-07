Arrests made in Athens student housin...

Arrests made in Athens student housing home invasion, more expected

Two suspects were in custody and Athens authorities expect to make additional arrests in connection with a home invasion armed robbery last week at an eastside student apartment complex. During the home invasion, one gunshot rang out as a suspect and victim wrestled for control of one of the guns involved, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.

