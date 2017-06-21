Airport officials, working group now ...

Airport officials, working group now concentrating on single airline for Athens

4 hrs ago

A March file photo shows construction work at the new commercial terminal at Athens-Ben Epps Airport, now nearing completion. A ribbon-cutting for the new terminal is tentatively scheduled for August, and it's possible that the ribbon-cutting could include an announcement regarding new commercial air service for Athens, the Athens-Ben Epps Airport Authority chair said Tuesday.

