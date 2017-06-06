Agitated Augusta man arrested in Athens

Agitated Augusta man arrested in Athens

James Latimer McQueen, 49, of Augusta was arrested Monday afternoon after he caused a disturbance outside Starbucks on College Avenue, Athens-Clarke County police said. A woman appeared at the downtown police station to complain that McQueen had been harassing her, and when confronted by police he accused the woman of staying with people in an abandoned housed from which guns and drugs were sold.

