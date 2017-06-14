ADDA considering improvements to downtown Internet service

Assessing Internet connectivity in downtown Athens will be part of the work plan for the Athens Downtown Development Authority in the coming fiscal year. Confusion regarding the availability of Internet service - such as which providers are available in which locations - and the sometimes high cost of getting downtown office space equipped for Internet service, have been subjects of concern for some time, particularly in terms of boosting economic development in downtown Athens, according to David Lynn, the former Athens-Clarke County commissioner now serving as the authority's director of planning and outreach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.