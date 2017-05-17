Wrong-way Athens driver charged with DUI
Teresa Ann McDearis, 45, of Spring Valley Drive was arrested for alleged drunken driving early Tuesday morning by an officer who saw her car turn off College Avenue and travel in the wrong direction on East Clayton Street - a one-way road, Athens-Clarke County Police said.
Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
