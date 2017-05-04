Wild Rumpus, Athens Choral Society get arts grants
The Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle is one of the recipients of this year's Arts in Community grants from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission. The Athens Choral Society and Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle will each receive a $1,500 grant from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission, an appointed body that advises the Athens-Clarke County government on public art and other aesthetic issues.
