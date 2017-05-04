Wild Rumpus, Athens Choral Society ge...

Wild Rumpus, Athens Choral Society get arts grants

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle is one of the recipients of this year's Arts in Community grants from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission. The Athens Choral Society and Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle will each receive a $1,500 grant from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission, an appointed body that advises the Athens-Clarke County government on public art and other aesthetic issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC