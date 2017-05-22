Wieuca - "Slow War"

Wieuca - "Slow War"

Athens, Georgia band Wieuca plays an adventurous version of indie rock that draws from several pleasing '90s subgenres. Although they started out as an alt-country act, new single "Slow War" draws at least as much from jammy psych and jagged old-school indie rock a la Sonic Youth.

