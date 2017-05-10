Warrant says purported Athens drug dealer flush with cash when gunned down
Clinton Tyrell Patterson was flush with cash from having just made a "substantial" drug deal prior to being gunned down five months ago outside his home at North Grove Apartments, according to court documents filed this week. Less than two hours prior to being gunned down during an attempted robbery, he had sold 150 pills, including Percocets and Lortabs, for $3,000, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday in Clarke County Superior Court stated.
