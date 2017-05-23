UVA claims another NCAA mena s tennis championship
The University of Virginia men's tennis program, which won the ACC championship earlier this spring in Rome, Georgia , has now won its third consecutive in NCAA men's tennis championship. The University of Virginia has won its third consecutive national title in men's tennis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC