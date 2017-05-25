UGA reveals next steps in study of Ba...

UGA reveals next steps in study of Baldwin Hall remains

Thursday May 25

Scientists will conduct a second DNA analysis on human remains unearthed during a construction project at the University of Georgia's Baldwin Hall, the university announced Thursday. UGA researchers will also construct "a dynamic time-series visualization of the cultural and natural landscape surrounding Baldwin Hall from the 1800s to the present," according to UGA's announcement.

