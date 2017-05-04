Tunabunny Returns with Double-Vinyl M...

Tunabunny Returns with Double-Vinyl Masterpiece 'PCPPAIWJR'

23 hrs ago

Tunabunny release first new track in three years "Incinerate" and announce the release of their 5th full length a double album "PCP Presents Alice In Wonderland JR" coming June 23rd on HHBTM Records. Tunabunny release first new track in three years "Incinerate" and announce the release of their 5th album also a double "PCP Presents Alice In Wonderland JR" released June 23rd on HHBTM Records.

Athens, GA

