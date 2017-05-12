Top-seeded Wake Forest ends UNCWa s s...

Top-seeded Wake Forest ends UNCWa s season

Atlantic Coast Conference regular season champion and top national seed Wake Forest needed just 1:40 to eliminate youth-laden UNCW, 4-0, in a first-round match of the Winston-Salem Regional late Friday indoors at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. The Demon Deacons, who raised their record to 28-2, will face No.

