Tommy Valentine to announce run for Athens-Clarke commission seat Sunday

A November 2016 Athens Banner-Herald/OnlineAthens.com file photo shows Tommy Valentine, a doctoral student at the University of Georgia and local political activist, during an Athens-Clarke County Commission at Athens City Hall. Valentine will announce his candidacy for a county commission seat at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lay Park off Hoyt Street in the northern edge of downtown Athens.

