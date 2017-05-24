Tip leads to Athens man's arrest on drug charges
Justin Craig Gunter, 41, of North Franklin Street was arrested early Saturday morning after police received telephone tips that he was driving a pickup while in possession of an ounce of methamphetamine, Athens-Clarke County police said. The first tip came about 1:40 a.m. from someone who reported that Gunter was leaving the Oak Grove mobile home park.
