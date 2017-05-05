Thousands get degrees in UGA ceremonies
Graduate degree recipients wave to audience members during the 2017 Graduate School commencement at the University of Georgia's Stegeman Coliseum on Friday. Cool temperatures and cloudy skies in Athens did nothing to dampen the excitement and anticipation of participants in the graduate and undergraduate commencement exercises Friday on the UGA campus.
