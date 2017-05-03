Storm system not expected to delay UGA graduation
Possible heavy weather could delay the University of Georgia's Friday night undergraduate commencement, but officials don't anticipate having to reschedule ceremonies in the university's football stadium this year. According to the National Weather Service's Peachtree City weather station, a storm system is likely to bring thunderstorms with high winds with a possibility of tornadoes to the Athens area on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC