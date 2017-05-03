Storm system not expected to delay UG...

Storm system not expected to delay UGA graduation

5 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Possible heavy weather could delay the University of Georgia's Friday night undergraduate commencement, but officials don't anticipate having to reschedule ceremonies in the university's football stadium this year. According to the National Weather Service's Peachtree City weather station, a storm system is likely to bring thunderstorms with high winds with a possibility of tornadoes to the Athens area on Thursday.

