Rezoning request for private dorm withdrawn by Episcopal diocese
A series of renderings included in a rezoning request for a South Lumpkin Street project show initial proposals for the proposed Episcopal House as it would appear along along South Lumpkin Street , along University Court , and from the intersection of South Lumpkin Street and University Court . At right is a plan showing how the building would occupy the site, with South Lumpkin Street and the bottom of the drawing and University Court to the left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC