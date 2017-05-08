Reckless cycling leads to Athens warrant arrest

A man who was stopped by police Friday morning because of reckless bicycle riding was arrested when it was determined he was a wanted felon, Athens-Clarke County police said. Garry Lenard Powell, 50, of West Broad Street did not slow down for a red light as he turned from Old West Broad Street onto Hawthorne Avenue, where he nearly collided with a police car, police said.

