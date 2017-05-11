Photos: University of Georgia Staff Appreciation Day
Janet Anderson assistant RetailManager at Starbucks high fives Hairy Dawg during the University of Georgia Staff Appreciation Day in Athens, Ga, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. A barbecue chicken sandwiches is served up at the University of Georgia Staff Appreciation Day in Athens, Ga, on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
