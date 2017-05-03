Opening Credits: "Athens In Our Lifetimes," "Colossal," "The Dinner," ...
"Athens In Our Lifetimes": This newly-produced documentary from Watkinsville-based nonprofit filmmakers Kathy Prescott and Grady Thrasher examines the evolution of the personality of Athens as a community over the past six decades, as experienced and told by 90 Athenians from differing viewpoints. Screenings at Athens Cin will be free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC