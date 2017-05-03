Opening Credits: "Athens In Our Lifetimes," "Colossal," "The Dinner," ...

"Athens In Our Lifetimes": This newly-produced documentary from Watkinsville-based nonprofit filmmakers Kathy Prescott and Grady Thrasher examines the evolution of the personality of Athens as a community over the past six decades, as experienced and told by 90 Athenians from differing viewpoints. Screenings at Athens Cin will be free and open to the public.

