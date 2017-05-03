Oglethorpe County officials investigating illegal dumping of tires; two arrests made
These are just some of the estimated 1,000 tires that authorities say were illegally dumped on property in Oglethorpe County. Oglethorpe County authorities say they traced the tires to an Athens business, but an employee there denied the business was involved in the dumping.
