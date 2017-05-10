New Lyme Disease Forecast Map Targets...

New Lyme Disease Forecast Map Targets Rising Tide of Ticks

Athens, Ga. - As the rate of Lyme disease grows rapidly across the United States, new research offers veterinarians a forecasting map that tells them which parts of the country are most at risk of Lyme disease infections in dogs, which could also help track and predict Lyme disease in people.

