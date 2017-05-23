Meetings launch effort to make Athens...

Meetings launch effort to make Athens - trauma-informed'

A community meeting on trauma and toxic stress affecting children wound up after a day and a half with a call to action and a list of steps participants wanted to see to push Athens toward being a "trauma-informed" community. Now, organizers will compile the top recommendations "and implement them as much as possible," said Jennifer Elkins, a University of Georgia social work professor and one of the coordinators of the meeting.

