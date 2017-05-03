Man wanted for shooting Athens gang member surrenders

Demarquemis Deion Williams, 33, had been wanted for shooting another man on Eastwoood Court in January, and even though Athens-Clarke County police had announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information on his whereabouts, Williams "turned himself in to one of our deputies at the jail without incident," Clarke County sheriff's Capt. Hayden Hodges said.

