Man robbed while walking home from downtown Athens
A 30-year-old Barber Street man reported he was robbed Saturday night while he was walking home from downtown Athens, Athens-Clarke County police said. The victim, who was intoxicated, could not exactly say where it happened and told police his last memory was being at a West Washington Street bar prior to being struck in the head from behind.
Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
