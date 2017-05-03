Man assaulted with metal pipe at Athens convenience store
A 30-year-old Athens man was hospitalized Tuesday night with a severe head injury after he was hit with a metal pipe during a fight inside a Lexington Road convenience store, Athens-Clarke County police said. According to police, the fight stemmed from an argument about an item that did not work that one of the men had sold to the other.
