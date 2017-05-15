Man arrrested on warrant at Athens apartments

An officer patrolling University Gardens Apartments on Baxter Drive the afternoon of May 6 saw a man talking to himself and decided to question him about a burglary in the area the night before, Athens-Clarke County police said. It turned out the man, 24-year-old Quinton Riley, was wanted on a burglary warrant on file in Elbert County, according to police.

