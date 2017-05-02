Johnson: Baldwin Hall remains, end of slavery to be commemorated Thursday in Athens
It is currently home to the School of Public and International Affairs and the departments of sociology and anthropology in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences. The university announced a 10,800-square-foot, $8 million expansion in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC