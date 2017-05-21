Jackson EMC Foundation awards $50K to agencies serving area residents
A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Extra Special People will provide an opportunity for special needs or seriously ill children from low income or financially distressed families to attend an eight-week camp experience. At the check presentation are Executive Director Laura Whitaker, Jackson EMC Foundation board member Mark Sizemore and Coordinator of Development Ashley Hilmer.
