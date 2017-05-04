Interpol's Paul Banks Confirms No Car...

Interpol's Paul Banks Confirms No Carlos D At 'Bright Lights' Gigs

Interpol fans hoping for the return of Carlos D better keep dreaming. After Interpol announced their upcoming 15th anniversary tour for Turn on the Bright Lights, many longtime fans thought the throwback concerts might see a return of Carlos Dengler, the band's founding bassist.

