Georgia Football: What to expect from 2017 LB Jaden Hunter

Continuing my look at the new 2017 Georgia Football signing class, this week I take an in-depth look at Jaden Hunter Nov 26, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Qua Searcy is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Lorenzo Carter and linebacker Roquan Smith during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Jaden Hunter is a 6'2 212lb linebacker signed in the 2017 Georgia Football recruiting class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dawn of the Dawg.