Erratic Athens driver charged with DUI
Andre Dontrell Lumpkin, 25, of Christa Lane was arrested for alleged drunken driving early Sunday morning by an officer who saw him driving erratically, Athens-Clarke County police said. The officer began following Lumpkin about 1:45 a.m. after seeing the car make an illegal lane change in front of another vehicle.
