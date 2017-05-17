Demolition moratorium could affect pl...

Demolition moratorium could affect plans for block at The Varsity

23 hrs ago

The Gordy family, owners of the iconic Varsity restaurant at Milledge Avenue and Broad Street, have only themselves to blame for a demolition moratorium that could halt, or at least slow, their plans for acreage surrounding the business for as long as a year, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Jared Bailey said Tuesday. "We were flat-out told that this was not going to be developed for years.

