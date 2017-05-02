Danielsville couple charged with expl...

Danielsville couple charged with exploiting sick elderly woman

4 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Danielsville couple is charged with exploiting an elderly woman who was bedridden and living in a house that authorities said was condemned after the victim was removed from the residence and placed in a hospital. The 72-year-old woman remains in an Athens hospital where she was admitted on April 12, Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird said Tuesday.

