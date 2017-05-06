Creature Comforts, Avid, Voxpro among those chosen as Athensmade ambassadors

Representatives of Creature Comforts, one of the ambassadors of Athensmade for 2017, pose at a ceremony for the ambassadors. Courtesy Athensmade Representatives from Avid Bookshop, Docebo, Creature Comforts, Chess & Community, Sons of Sawdust and Voxpro are the chosen representatives for 2017, according to a news release from Athensmade.

