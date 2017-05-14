Classic Center Cultural Foundation aw...

Classic Center Cultural Foundation awards $27,500 in scholarships

Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A total of 35 students from the Athens area as well as Rabun and Greene counties competed for one of this year's eight $2,000 Performing Arts Scholarships. It was the most the Cultural Foundation has ever awarded.

