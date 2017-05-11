Clarence Sun & the MoonShynes to perform free concert at Morton Theatre
Athens' own Clarence "Big C" Cameron, the local music scene's king of blues, will perform with the MoonShynes at the historic Morton Theatre on May 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The free family-friendly Community Appreciation Concert will be followed by a free dessert reception. The evening is presented by the Morton Theatre Corporation in appreciation of the community's support of the Morton Theatre.
