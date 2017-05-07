Cigarettes taken by fired employee

The owner of the Lay-Z-Shopper convenience store at 361 E. Clayton St. in downtown Athens flagged down an Athens-Clarke County police officer early last week to report a fired employee had taken a pack of cigarettes from the store. According to the police report, the former employee sent her former boss a text message saying she had taken a pack of Newport cigarettes, valued at $6, when she left the store after being fired.

