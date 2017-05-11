Burglar steals flavored vodka from Athens store

A burglar early last Saturday morning smashed the front glass door of the On the Go package store on Baxter Street and stole several gallons of flavored vodka valued at about $450, Athens-Clarke County police said. Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect arriving at the store in a four-door blue sedan about 4:30 a.m., police said, at which time he smashed the door with a brick.

