Banner-Herald should retract Ringer column

We are writing to demand that you retract the incendiary and hate-filled column by Robert Ringer, titled "Radical Left Should Be Eliminated and published in the Athens Banner-Herald on April 28 . We also request that you publish an apology to the Democrats of Athens, the state of Georgia and the United States, given Mr. Ringer's following published words: "America's greatest enemy is entrenched right here in our homeland, and it goes by the name of Democratic Party.

