Banner-Herald should retract Ringer column
We are writing to demand that you retract the incendiary and hate-filled column by Robert Ringer, titled "Radical Left Should Be Eliminated and published in the Athens Banner-Herald on April 28 . We also request that you publish an apology to the Democrats of Athens, the state of Georgia and the United States, given Mr. Ringer's following published words: "America's greatest enemy is entrenched right here in our homeland, and it goes by the name of Democratic Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC