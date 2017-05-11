Banner-Herald should retract Ringer c...

Banner-Herald should retract Ringer column

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

We are writing to demand that you retract the incendiary and hate-filled column by Robert Ringer, titled "Radical Left Should Be Eliminated and published in the Athens Banner-Herald on April 28 . We also request that you publish an apology to the Democrats of Athens, the state of Georgia and the United States, given Mr. Ringer's following published words: "America's greatest enemy is entrenched right here in our homeland, and it goes by the name of Democratic Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC