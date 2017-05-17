Athens traffic stop leads to drug, other charges

James Labron Hill Jr., 26, of West Broad Street was arrested last Friday night after he was stopped for not having a license tag properly displayed on his car and subsequently found to have more than an ounce of marijuana, Athens-Clarke County police said. Hill was pulled over about 10 p.m. near Cleveland and Augusta avenues because an officer could not see a tag displayed on the rear of the car, police said.

