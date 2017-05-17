Athens traffic stop leads to drug, ot...

Athens traffic stop leads to drug, other charges

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

James Labron Hill Jr., 26, of West Broad Street was arrested last Friday night after he was stopped for not having a license tag properly displayed on his car and subsequently found to have more than an ounce of marijuana, Athens-Clarke County police said. Hill was pulled over about 10 p.m. near Cleveland and Augusta avenues because an officer could not see a tag displayed on the rear of the car, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC