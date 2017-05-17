Athens traffic stop leads to drug, other charges
James Labron Hill Jr., 26, of West Broad Street was arrested last Friday night after he was stopped for not having a license tag properly displayed on his car and subsequently found to have more than an ounce of marijuana, Athens-Clarke County police said. Hill was pulled over about 10 p.m. near Cleveland and Augusta avenues because an officer could not see a tag displayed on the rear of the car, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC