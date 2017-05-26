Athens student who had loaded gun at school indicted in armed robbery
A teen who was expelled last month from Clarke Central High School for having a loaded handgun on campus was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly using the gun in an off-campus armed robbery. Additionally, the gun that was in 17-year-old Kenyas Yearby's backpack at the school had been reported as stolen prior to the alleged robbery, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.
