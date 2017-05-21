Athens man with beer cans caught trespassing
Bendrick Nikia Elder, 36, of Rolling Ridge Drive was arrested Thursday night after he was seen dropping cans of beer while walking near an officer patrolling Rolling Ridge Apartments, Athens-Clarke County police said. When asked why he dropped the beer cans, Elder reportedly replied it was out of respect for the officer, according to police.
